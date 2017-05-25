Entrance to Copley park to be redone
Copley Township has plans to clear away about 200 feet of vegetation at the front of Copley Community Park to provide a better view of the park from the entrance. Copley Township's Board of Trustees gave the OK at the May 17 meeting to bulldoze around the entrance of Copley Community Park.
