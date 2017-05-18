Dan Auerbach Shares Video For 'Waitin...

Dan Auerbach Shares Video For 'Waiting On A Song'

On Friday, June 2 The Black Keys frontman Dan Auerbach will issue a new solo album entitled Waiting On A Song via his Easy Eye Sound record label. Today, The Arcs guitarist has unveiled the throwback video for the album's title track.

