Dan Auerbach Shares Video For 'Waiting On A Song'
On Friday, June 2 The Black Keys frontman Dan Auerbach will issue a new solo album entitled Waiting On A Song via his Easy Eye Sound record label. Today, The Arcs guitarist has unveiled the throwback video for the album's title track.
