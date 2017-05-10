da Bayou offering New Orleans cuisine

Michelle and Tony Banks have brought Cajun and Creole dining to Akron at da Bayou, located at 1562 Akron-Peninsula Road. The restaurant hosted a grand opening April 21, with a New Orleans jazz band leading a Second Line march of patrons and staff from the parking lot into the establishment.

