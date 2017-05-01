Couple filming documentary on former tuberculosis facility
A husband and wife are working on a new documentary chronicling the lives of people treated at a former Ohio tuberculosis facility. The Akron Beacon Journal reports Kent State University professor emeritus Fred Endres and University of Akron professor Kathleen Endres are filming as Summit County is tearing down the Springfield Lake Sanatorium.
