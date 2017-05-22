Comic cons coming to Akron and Mentor
Comic fans rejoice, you can get your geek on at two reasonably-priced comic conventions in the area over the next two weekends. The Rubber City Pop Culture Festival opens 4 p.m. Friday, May 26, and runs through 5 p.m. Sunday at the Goodyear Hall, 1201 East Market St., in Akron.
