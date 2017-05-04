City event features look at Akron sewer projects
The third annual Blue Heron Homecoming event promises a day with music, refreshments, exhibits - and the chance to see one really big hole in the ground. The hole was dug to accommodate the giant tunnel borer given the name Rosie, which will be used as part of the City of Akron's massive Ohio Canal Interceptor Tunnel project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Side and South Side Leader.
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brandi Turkovich?
|5 hr
|Never again
|1
|Corrupt - Judge Carol Dezso, Summit County DR C... (Jan '16)
|17 hr
|Concerned Father
|22
|What happened to Krista (Apr '10)
|Tue
|Bella
|8
|What's With All The Panhandlers? (Sep '10)
|Apr 29
|Saint jimmie
|24
|Authorities: Armed Akron man impersonated offic...
|Apr 27
|Hondo
|1
|Dozens turn out for SummitPAC kickoff to restor...
|Apr 27
|Deductbox
|1
|Blonde (May '16)
|Apr 26
|Blonde
|2
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC