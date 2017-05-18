Citizen/King: LeBron James wins NBA c...

Citizen/King: LeBron James wins NBA citizenship award

Cleveland's superstar is being honored for his educational work in Akron, Ohio, his hometown. James has helped more than 1,100 at-risk students through his LeBron James Family Foundation.

