Canton man sought in connection with ...

Canton man sought in connection with Akron robbery

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Cleveland.com

Investigators are searching for a Canton man who is accused of punching a man in the face during a Thursday robbery in Akron. Carl D. Ragsdale, 29, is charged with robbery in the incident that happened outside a gas station on East Exchange Street near South Arlington Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Akron Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Akron to sell Main St. buildings for project (Jan '08) 1 hr Hippies 183
News West Side Neighborhood Watch 5 hr Blue 1
pepper spray Come on ! Wed no longer a citizen 1
Change a word (Mar '09) May 5 winner 44
Brandi Turkovich? May 4 Never again 1
Corrupt - Judge Carol Dezso, Summit County DR C... (Jan '16) May 4 Concerned Father 22
What happened to Krista (Apr '10) May 2 Bella 8
See all Akron Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Akron Forum Now

Akron Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Akron Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Microsoft
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Afghanistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
 

Akron, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,211 • Total comments across all topics: 281,129,277

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC