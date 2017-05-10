Bark in the Park raises funds for Humane Society

A little rain did not dampen the support for the Humane Society of Summit County's annual Bark in the Park fundraiser May 6 at Springfield Lake Park. The event included a walk, a blessing of the animals, vendors, food trucks, interactive games, demonstrations, raffles and more, with proceeds benefiting the society's efforts to help animals that have been victims of cruelty, neglect, illness and injury, as well as the organization's adoption services.

