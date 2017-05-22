Ariana Grande dancers from Strongsville safe after Manchester explosion Read Story Chris Tye
Scott and Brian Nicholson, both 32 years old, still have family in Strongsville. Family there tells our NBC affiliate in Columbus that the two are OK after the incident Monday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.
