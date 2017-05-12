Are Akron's Hoped-For Downtown Dwellers Ready to Leave Their Cars Behind?
The city of Akron is looking to boost the number of people living downtown. Could that mean adding thousands of cars -- or adding thousands of people who decide they don't need a car? WKSU's Kabir Bhatia has more on how transportation could be changing in the Rubber City.
