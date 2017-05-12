Are Akron's Hoped-For Downtown Dwelle...

Are Akron's Hoped-For Downtown Dwellers Ready to Leave Their Cars Behind?

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WKSU-FM Kent

The city of Akron is looking to boost the number of people living downtown. Could that mean adding thousands of cars -- or adding thousands of people who decide they don't need a car? WKSU's Kabir Bhatia has more on how transportation could be changing in the Rubber City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKSU-FM Kent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Akron Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cuyahoga Falls Music Emporium (Oct '12) Tue Musikologist 15
Who recalls Todd Hickman (akron) (Sep '11) May 22 Ledesv 68
guess who (Feb '15) May 20 USS LIBERTY 23
News Akron to sell Main St. buildings for project (Jan '08) May 19 Hippies 183
News West Side Neighborhood Watch May 19 Blue 1
pepper spray Come on ! May 17 no longer a citizen 1
Change a word (Mar '09) May 5 winner 44
See all Akron Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Akron Forum Now

Akron Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Akron Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. China
 

Akron, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,349 • Total comments across all topics: 281,297,432

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC