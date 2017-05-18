Akron woman gets probation for starving four dogs
Angel Facemire, 52, entered a guilty plea Monday to charges of prohibitions concerning companion animals, Summit County Prosecutor's Office spokesman James Pollack said. Facemire can not have any kind of animal during the two years of probation, according to the prosecutor's office.
