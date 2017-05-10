Akron-Summit library celebrates Harry Potter 20th anniversary with Potter Faire Akron
Main Library in downtown Akron will transform into Hogwarts to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first Harry Potter book's publication. Patrons can participate in wizarding classes and use a map to complete a scavenger hunt that earns them points for their House at the first-ever "Potter Faire Akron" on Saturday, June 3, as part of its summer reading program.
