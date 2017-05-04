Akron Rubber Ducks collecting donations for Battered Women's Shelter
You can donate necessities to the Battered Women's Shelter of Summit and Medina Counties at the Akron RubberDucks game Monday, May 8, at a Movers For Moms event hosted by Two Men and a Truck. The first 200 attendees to bring a donation for the collection drive will receive a free ticket to the game.
