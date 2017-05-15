Akron 'Ride of Silence' Honors Cyclists Killed in 2015
On Wednesday, the worldwide " Ride of Silence " will honor bicyclists who've been killed or injured on public roadways. WKSU's Kabir Bhatia has more on the ride that will take place in Summit County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKSU-FM Kent.
