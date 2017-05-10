Akron reviewing 'green' street approach
After 18 months of work, a task force has completed its recommendations for a new "green" approach to roadway improvements for some streets in Akron. During the May 8 meeting of Akron City's Council's Green and Sustainability Committee, committee chair Rich Swirsky spoke about what went into the effort to produce an ordinance that would create the Complete, Livable and Green Streets Advisory Commission.
