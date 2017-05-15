Akron Public Schools Announces Major New Collaborations and Partnerships
The Ford designation helps districts like Akron develop high-school programs that prepare students for career and college prospects at the same time, The Kent State partnership expands the Akron academies into subjects like architecture and fashion, and a new way of thinking about problem-solving through a design perspective. "Our partnership was founded on this idea of seeing if we could establish an innovation system in which design thinking sits at the core of all that we do with Akron Public Schools."
