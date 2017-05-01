Akron police searching for man accused of stabbing estranged wife's boyfriend
Troy Burgan, 27, is charged with aggravated burglary and felonious assault in the incident on Mohawk Drive at Emmitt Road, according to court records. The 27-year-old boyfriend suffered minor injuries and was taken to Summa Akron City Hospital for treatment, according to a police report.
