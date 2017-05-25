Akron pizza delivery driver's wedding...

Akron pizza delivery driver's wedding ring stolen in armed robbery

15 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

The delivery driver was not hurt in the robbery that happened just before 9 p.m. on Alfaretta Avenue west of North Howard Street, according to an Akron police report. The man told police he was about to deliver a pizza when two men approached him and pointed a revolver at him, the report says.

