Akron pizza delivery driver's wedding ring stolen in armed robbery
The delivery driver was not hurt in the robbery that happened just before 9 p.m. on Alfaretta Avenue west of North Howard Street, according to an Akron police report. The man told police he was about to deliver a pizza when two men approached him and pointed a revolver at him, the report says.
