Akron man shot three times while sitting in friend's car, report says
An Akron man was shot three times while he was sitting in the passenger seat of his friend's car, according to a police report. The 20-year-old man suffered minor injuries in the Friday shooting on Laffollette Street near Hammel Street, according to the report.
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Change a word (Mar '09)
|May 5
|winner
|44
|Brandi Turkovich?
|May 4
|Never again
|1
|Corrupt - Judge Carol Dezso, Summit County DR C... (Jan '16)
|May 4
|Concerned Father
|22
|What happened to Krista (Apr '10)
|May 2
|Bella
|8
|What's With All The Panhandlers? (Sep '10)
|Apr 29
|Saint jimmie
|24
|Authorities: Armed Akron man impersonated offic...
|Apr 27
|Hondo
|1
|Dozens turn out for SummitPAC kickoff to restor...
|Apr 27
|Deductbox
|1
