Akron man gets probation for starving four dogs at his home
An Akron man was sentenced to two years of probation after investigators found four malnourished dogs in his home , including one on the verge of death. Richard Facemire, 48, entered a guilty plea April 24 to charges of prohibitions concerning companion animals and aggravated possession of drugs, according to court records.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corrupt - Judge Carol Dezso, Summit County DR C... (Jan '16)
|2 hr
|dmcgrew506
|21
|What happened to Krista (Apr '10)
|20 hr
|Bella
|8
|What's With All The Panhandlers? (Sep '10)
|Apr 29
|Saint jimmie
|24
|Authorities: Armed Akron man impersonated offic...
|Apr 27
|Hondo
|1
|Dozens turn out for SummitPAC kickoff to restor...
|Apr 27
|Deductbox
|1
|Blonde (May '16)
|Apr 26
|Blonde
|2
|Akron PD (Aug '16)
|Apr 26
|yidfellas v USA
|7
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC