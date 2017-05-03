Akron man gets probation for starving...

Akron man gets probation for starving four dogs at his home

10 hrs ago

An Akron man was sentenced to two years of probation after investigators found four malnourished dogs in his home , including one on the verge of death. Richard Facemire, 48, entered a guilty plea April 24 to charges of prohibitions concerning companion animals and aggravated possession of drugs, according to court records.

