Akron man charged in convenience store armed robbery
Detectives arrested an Akron man who is accused of taking approximately $700 during an armed robbery at a convenience store. Neil Edward Webster II, 33, is charged with aggravated robbery in the Saturday incident at Food Mart on East Tallmadge Avenue at Grand Park Avenue, police said.
