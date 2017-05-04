Akron man charged in convenience stor...

Akron man charged in convenience store armed robbery

8 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

Detectives arrested an Akron man who is accused of taking approximately $700 during an armed robbery at a convenience store. Neil Edward Webster II, 33, is charged with aggravated robbery in the Saturday incident at Food Mart on East Tallmadge Avenue at Grand Park Avenue, police said.

