Akron man accused of hiding role in w...

Akron man accused of hiding role in war crimes in former Yugoslavia to be deported

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

A federal judge sentenced an Akron man to be deported Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to lying about his role in Bosnian war crimes while trying to find refuge in the U.S. Ilija Josipovic, 59, previously pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of immigration documents procured by fraud. He was also sentenced to eight months of house arrest, on top of the deportation demand, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Northern District of Ohio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Akron Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Change a word (Mar '09) May 5 winner 44
Brandi Turkovich? May 4 Never again 1
Corrupt - Judge Carol Dezso, Summit County DR C... (Jan '16) May 4 Concerned Father 22
What happened to Krista (Apr '10) May 2 Bella 8
What's With All The Panhandlers? (Sep '10) Apr 29 Saint jimmie 24
News Authorities: Armed Akron man impersonated offic... Apr 27 Hondo 1
News Dozens turn out for SummitPAC kickoff to restor... Apr 27 Deductbox 1
See all Akron Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Akron Forum Now

Akron Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Akron Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. Pope Francis
 

Akron, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,991 • Total comments across all topics: 281,076,270

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC