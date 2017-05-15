Akron man accused of hiding role in war crimes in former Yugoslavia to be deported

A federal judge sentenced an Akron man to be deported Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to lying about his role in Bosnian war crimes while trying to find refuge in the U.S. Ilija Josipovic, 59, previously pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of immigration documents procured by fraud. He was also sentenced to eight months of house arrest, on top of the deportation demand, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Northern District of Ohio.

