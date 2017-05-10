Akron elementary students share artwo...

Akron elementary students share artwork with Summa Akron City patients

18 hrs ago Read more: Ohio.com

Framed water color works of art make with love by children from Ritzman Elementary School wait to be distributed to patients on the art cart at Summa Akron City Hospital on Thursday in Akron. Volunteer Rosemary Capotosto gives a hug to oncology patient Gabriella Altomare, 24 of Akron, after giving her a panda water color from the art cart at Summa Akron City Hospital on Thursday in Akron, Ohio.

