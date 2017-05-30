Akron effectively ends veteran homelessness, one of less than 50 U.S. cities to reach...

Akron has sufficient housing to meet the needs of all homeless veterans in the community, giving it a federal "functional zero" status fewer than 50 U.S. cities have earned. The designation, launched by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in 2016, is awarded by the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness, the Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Department of Veterans Affairs.

