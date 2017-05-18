Akron Council OKs complete streets commission
Akron City Council approved May 15 the creation of a new city commission that would weigh in on making street improvements that benefit walkers and bicyclists, as well as vehicles. The unanimous approval of the ordinance will result in a new Complete, Livable and Green Streets Advisory Commission.
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Akron to sell Main St. buildings for project (Jan '08)
|6 hr
|Hippies
|183
|West Side Neighborhood Watch
|10 hr
|Blue
|1
|pepper spray Come on !
|Wed
|no longer a citizen
|1
|Change a word (Mar '09)
|May 5
|winner
|44
|Brandi Turkovich?
|May 4
|Never again
|1
|Corrupt - Judge Carol Dezso, Summit County DR C... (Jan '16)
|May 4
|Concerned Father
|22
|What happened to Krista (Apr '10)
|May 2
|Bella
|8
