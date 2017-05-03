Akron Council approves medical mariju...

Akron Council approves medical marijuana rulesAKRON - The growing,...

16 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Reflector

City council heard mostly favorable public input earlier this week before unanimously voting to allow local production and sales, permissible under state law by September 2018 to treat about 20 chronic ailments. A late bloomer in the Midwest, Akron may be the first city in Ohio to pass local restrictions on the budding industry, giving Akron's elected officials the control to select the best actors in the medical marijuana industry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.

