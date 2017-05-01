Akron City Council Clears the Way for Medical Marijuana
The Ohio law allows the cultivation, processing and sale of medical marijuana. Akron's ordinance includes zoning that keeps growing and processing operations at least 500 feet from schools, churches and playgrounds.
