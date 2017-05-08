Akron Art Bomb Brigade and UA students transform blah downtown wall...

University of Akron art student MC Cook, 24, of Akron joins fellow art students as he puts the finishing touches on the latest Art Bomb Brigade project, a giant psychedelic mural depicting the coexistence between industry and nature on the wall of the parking lot of Echogen Power Systems Tuesday in Akron. University of Akron art student Lindsey Mitchell joins fellow art students as she puts the finishing touches on the latest Art Bomb Brigade project, a giant psychedelic mural designed by a team of four students led by Mitchell, depicting the coexistence between industry and nature on the wall of the parking lot of Echogen Power Systems Tuesday in Akron.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ohio.com.