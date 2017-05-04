Akron-area schools keeping an eye on Netflix show - 13 Reasons Why,' urge parents to be watchful too
This image released by Netflix shows Katherine Langford in a scene from the series, "13 Reasons Why," about a teenager who commits suicide. The stomach-turning suicide scene has triggered criticism from some mental health advocates that it romanticizes suicide and even promoted many schools across the country to send warning letters to parents and guardians.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ohio.com.
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Change a word (Mar '09)
|Fri
|winner
|44
|Brandi Turkovich?
|May 4
|Never again
|1
|Corrupt - Judge Carol Dezso, Summit County DR C... (Jan '16)
|May 4
|Concerned Father
|22
|What happened to Krista (Apr '10)
|May 2
|Bella
|8
|What's With All The Panhandlers? (Sep '10)
|Apr 29
|Saint jimmie
|24
|Authorities: Armed Akron man impersonated offic...
|Apr 27
|Hondo
|1
|Dozens turn out for SummitPAC kickoff to restor...
|Apr 27
|Deductbox
|1
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC