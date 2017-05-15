Akron 25 mins ago 11:32 a.m.Free smoke detectors available to Akron, Summit County residents

The city of Akron is working to ensure all residents have access to smoke detectors after a house fire killed seven people Monday. Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan is offering free smoke detectors at his town hall meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m. at 1999 East Ave. Councilwoman Tara Mosley-Samples says she'll also offer free smoke detectors at her Ward 5 meeting this Thursday at 6 p.m. at 550 S, Arlington St. Additionally, Summit County residents can contact the Red Cross to request a volunteer to install smoke detectors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.