Akron 23 mins ago 12:43 p.m.Akron Police believe 8 car arsons are related
Akron Police believe the latest car arson to occur within the Kenmore neighborhood is related to seven other similar incidents. The latest reported car arson occurred around 1 a.m. Saturday at the 800 block of Lakewood Boulevard.
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's With All The Panhandlers? (Sep '10)
|Apr 29
|Saint jimmie
|24
|Authorities: Armed Akron man impersonated offic...
|Apr 27
|Hondo
|1
|Dozens turn out for SummitPAC kickoff to restor...
|Apr 27
|Deductbox
|1
|Corrupt - Judge Carol Dezso, Summit County DR C... (Jan '16)
|Apr 27
|Yoppo
|19
|Blonde (May '16)
|Apr 26
|Blonde
|2
|Akron PD (Aug '16)
|Apr 26
|yidfellas v USA
|7
|Victim of abuse says CSB negligent (Jul '07)
|Apr 25
|Sarahluv86
|53
