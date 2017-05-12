$12 million, rock-splitting, tunnel-boring Rosie debuts for cameras
Akron Mayor Daniel Horrigan tours "Rosie" Akron Tunnel Boring Machine at The Robbins Company on Thursday in Solon. The TBM will dig the Ohio Canal interceptor tunnel underneath downtown Akron.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ohio.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cuyahoga Falls Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Tue
|Musikologist
|15
|Who recalls Todd Hickman (akron) (Sep '11)
|May 22
|Ledesv
|68
|guess who (Feb '15)
|May 20
|USS LIBERTY
|23
|Akron to sell Main St. buildings for project (Jan '08)
|May 19
|Hippies
|183
|West Side Neighborhood Watch
|May 19
|Blue
|1
|pepper spray Come on !
|May 17
|no longer a citizen
|1
|Change a word (Mar '09)
|May 5
|winner
|44
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC