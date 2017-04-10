Wrong man charged with murder in Akro...

Wrong man charged with murder in Akron nightclub shooting death; case ...

There are 1 comment on the Ohio.com story from Yesterday, titled Wrong man charged with murder in Akron nightclub shooting death; case .... In it, Ohio.com reports that:

Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Ohio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Mr Shhhhh

Akron, OH

#1 19 hrs ago
Minor error, the Beacon Journal likes to liberaly sensationalize things involving the urban savages. What we got here is a failure to communicate. That's all you need to need know.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Akron Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Akron woman left children behind to visit boyfr... 19 hr Mr Shhhhh 1
What happened to Krista (Apr '10) Mon Remembering 7
News Akron woman accused of stabbing man over cheati... Apr 5 Mr Shhhhh 1
News Traffic Tickets And Court Costs Can Be Too Much... Apr 5 Mr Shhhhh 1
News Lorain prison worker arrested after crystal met... Apr 4 Mr Shhhhh 1
More classy Nagel-isms (Apr '10) Apr 4 INDICT PAUL RYAN 110
guess who (Feb '15) Apr 4 paragon ventures 22
See all Akron Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Akron Forum Now

Akron Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Akron Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Ferguson
 

Akron, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,360 • Total comments across all topics: 280,242,179

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC