Working-class whites can't handle their status as 'the new minority'
Supporters hold up signs during a campaign rally of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump at the James A. Rhodes Arena on August 22, 2016 in Akron, Ohio. Supporters hold up signs during a campaign rally of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump at the James A. Rhodes Arena on August 22, 2016 in Akron, Ohio.
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Akron considers housing tax abatements
|Apr 15
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Akron woman left children behind to visit boyfr...
|Apr 11
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|What happened to Krista (Apr '10)
|Apr 10
|Remembering
|7
|Akron woman accused of stabbing man over cheati...
|Apr 5
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Traffic Tickets And Court Costs Can Be Too Much...
|Apr 5
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Lorain prison worker arrested after crystal met...
|Apr 4
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|More classy Nagel-isms (Apr '10)
|Apr 4
|INDICT PAUL RYAN
|110
