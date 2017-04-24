Woman reports assault, burglaries: Brunswick Hills Police Blotter

Assault, Slate Road: A woman reported being cut off by another driver at the intersection of Stonehurst and Slate roads at 10:33 p.m. April 3, then assaulted by the other driver. The woman said the man, described as being "tall, white, skinny and wearing a grey hoodie and dark pants," opened her car door and pulled her from the car before leaving the scene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.