What's coming to Akron's Lock 3 Amphitheatre in summer 2017? See the schedule
Lock 3 in downtown Akron announced a full calendar of events for its summer 2017 season, including new festivals and movie nights. The venue will host 26 concerts on Friday and Saturday nights, along with four large festivals and 40 community fundraising events.
