Volunteers to repair Akron refugees' homes during Rebulding Together event

Rebuilding Together Northeast Ohio will bring its first annual Building a Healthy Neighborhood community revitalization project to Akron's North Hill neighborhood April 28 and 29. Hundreds of volunteers will converge on the Temple Square area, around the intersection of North Main Street and East Cuyahoga Falls Avenue, which has seen a rebirth with a number of community investments and a large refugee population from Burma, the Congo, Bhutan and other nations. Much of the housing stock in this neighborhood is old, decaying and unsafe for those who live within.

