University of Akron researchers, Green High School students survey historic cemetery
University of Akron archeologists and Green High School students recently worked together to preserve the final resting place of some of Green's most prominent forefathers. With 24 headstones in place, the city wanted to know where other bodies might be buried in its most historic cemetery.
