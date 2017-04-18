University of Akron receives $5 million gift for Indian artifacts museum; names two deans
The gift, from longtime UA benefactors Jim and Vanita Oelschlager, will enable the construction of The Oak Native American Museum as part of the Institute for Human Science and Culture at UA's Drs. Nicholas and Dorothy Cummings Center for the History of Psychology.
