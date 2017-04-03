Traffic Tickets And Court Costs Can B...

Traffic Tickets And Court Costs Can Be Too Much For Some To Handle

There are 1 comment on the WVIZ-TV Cleveland story from 19 hrs ago, titled Traffic Tickets And Court Costs Can Be Too Much For Some To Handle. In it, WVIZ-TV Cleveland reports that:

Richard Jones waits outside Stow Municipal Court for his two o'clock appointment in court. He was pulled over March 14th, for making an illegal turn on red.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WVIZ-TV Cleveland.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Mr Shhhhh

Erie, PA

#1 7 hrs ago
You don't build a building as opulent as the stow courthouse by not ripping people off for petty ticket offenses, what stow doesn't realize is soon no one will come there because of the over aggressive revenue generating policies of the stow political machine. This activity is not law enforcement , quite the opposite, it's nothing more than turning the police into tax collectors!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Akron Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Akron woman accused of stabbing man over cheati... 7 hr Mr Shhhhh 1
News Lorain prison worker arrested after crystal met... 21 hr Mr Shhhhh 1
More classy Nagel-isms (Apr '10) Tue INDICT PAUL RYAN 110
guess who (Feb '15) Tue paragon ventures 22
My quest for a recipe Mar 29 JOKRJO 1
Holiday Sands (Jul '06) Mar 27 Russ 203
SORRY HONEY, NO RAISE FOR You! (Apr '14) Mar 24 The Donald 16
See all Akron Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Akron Forum Now

Akron Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Akron Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Akron, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,246 • Total comments across all topics: 280,075,470

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC