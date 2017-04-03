There are on the WVIZ-TV Cleveland story from 19 hrs ago, titled Traffic Tickets And Court Costs Can Be Too Much For Some To Handle. In it, WVIZ-TV Cleveland reports that:

Richard Jones waits outside Stow Municipal Court for his two o'clock appointment in court. He was pulled over March 14th, for making an illegal turn on red.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WVIZ-TV Cleveland.