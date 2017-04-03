Traffic Tickets And Court Costs Can Be Too Much For Some To Handle
There are 1 comment on the WVIZ-TV Cleveland story from 19 hrs ago, titled Traffic Tickets And Court Costs Can Be Too Much For Some To Handle. In it, WVIZ-TV Cleveland reports that:
Richard Jones waits outside Stow Municipal Court for his two o'clock appointment in court. He was pulled over March 14th, for making an illegal turn on red.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WVIZ-TV Cleveland.
|
#1 7 hrs ago
You don't build a building as opulent as the stow courthouse by not ripping people off for petty ticket offenses, what stow doesn't realize is soon no one will come there because of the over aggressive revenue generating policies of the stow political machine. This activity is not law enforcement , quite the opposite, it's nothing more than turning the police into tax collectors!
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Akron woman accused of stabbing man over cheati...
|7 hr
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Lorain prison worker arrested after crystal met...
|21 hr
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|More classy Nagel-isms (Apr '10)
|Tue
|INDICT PAUL RYAN
|110
|guess who (Feb '15)
|Tue
|paragon ventures
|22
|My quest for a recipe
|Mar 29
|JOKRJO
|1
|Holiday Sands (Jul '06)
|Mar 27
|Russ
|203
|SORRY HONEY, NO RAISE FOR You! (Apr '14)
|Mar 24
|The Donald
|16
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC