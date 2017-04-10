Three people charged after food stamp benefits sold on Facebook
Agents with the Ohio Investigative Unit and deputies with the Summit County Sheriff's Office charged three people after investigating an individual who sold his girlfriend's food stamp benefits through a Facebook account. On March 16, officials charged Barberton residents Bernard Park, 34, and Samantha Campbell, 29, with illegal use of food stamps.
