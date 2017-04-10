Three people charged after food stamp...

Three people charged after food stamp benefits sold on Facebook

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WTVG-TV Toledo

Agents with the Ohio Investigative Unit and deputies with the Summit County Sheriff's Office charged three people after investigating an individual who sold his girlfriend's food stamp benefits through a Facebook account. On March 16, officials charged Barberton residents Bernard Park, 34, and Samantha Campbell, 29, with illegal use of food stamps.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVG-TV Toledo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Akron Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Akron woman left children behind to visit boyfr... Apr 11 Mr Shhhhh 1
What happened to Krista (Apr '10) Apr 10 Remembering 7
News Akron woman accused of stabbing man over cheati... Apr 5 Mr Shhhhh 1
News Traffic Tickets And Court Costs Can Be Too Much... Apr 5 Mr Shhhhh 1
News Lorain prison worker arrested after crystal met... Apr 4 Mr Shhhhh 1
More classy Nagel-isms (Apr '10) Apr 4 INDICT PAUL RYAN 110
guess who (Feb '15) Apr 4 paragon ventures 22
See all Akron Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Akron Forum Now

Akron Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Akron Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Akron, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,656 • Total comments across all topics: 280,298,263

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC