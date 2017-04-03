Testimony begins in Willard McCarley'...

Testimony begins in Willard McCarley's third trial in the 1992 slaying of Charlene Puffenbarger

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Ohio.com

Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ohio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Akron Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Akron woman accused of stabbing man over cheati... 21 hr Mr Shhhhh 1
News Traffic Tickets And Court Costs Can Be Too Much... 21 hr Mr Shhhhh 1
News Lorain prison worker arrested after crystal met... Tue Mr Shhhhh 1
More classy Nagel-isms (Apr '10) Tue INDICT PAUL RYAN 110
guess who (Feb '15) Tue paragon ventures 22
My quest for a recipe Mar 29 JOKRJO 1
Holiday Sands (Jul '06) Mar 27 Russ 203
See all Akron Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Akron Forum Now

Akron Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Akron Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Akron, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,030 • Total comments across all topics: 280,089,106

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC