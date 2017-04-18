Take a trolley tour of Summit County Architectural Heritage Award winners
Akronites are invited to take a trolley tour to learn about some of the county's most important architecture. The Summit County Architectural Heritage Award recognizes the efforts of individuals and organizations that restore and preserve the community's architecture.
