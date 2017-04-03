Summit County Metro Parks uses citize...

Summit County Metro Parks uses citizen scientists to monitor environment

15 hrs ago

Summit Metro Park Ranger Marlo Perdicas holds a mass of salamander eggs she found during a survey of the amphibian population at Hampton Hills Metro Park on Monday in Akron. Citizen scientists Marge and Don Rearick do a count of amphibians by listening for their calls in the dark during a survey of the amphibian population at Hampton Hills Metro Park on Monday in Akron.

