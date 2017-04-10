Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro...

Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro introduces resolution to declare county 'autism...

17 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

Working with the Autism Society of Greater Akron, Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro will present a resolution declaring the county as an "Autism Friendly Community" during the April 17 City Council meeting. AKRON, Ohio -- In an effort to embrace and celebrate the diversity and value of Summit County's citizens on the autism spectrum, Executive Ilene Shapiro will introduce her resolution to declare the county an "Autism Friendly Community."

