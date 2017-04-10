Summa Health's Men Who Cook to featur...

Summa Health's Men Who Cook to feature Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan, Fire Chief Clarence Tucker

More than 30 Akron-area men will offer the community their finest cuisine during Summa Health's 15th annual Men Who Cook. This year, Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan and Fire Chief Clarence Tucker will join the chefs, who hail from a variety of backgrounds, including medicine, higher education, finance and government.

Akron, OH

