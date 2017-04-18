Student DJ makes gigs from top to bottom

Student DJ makes gigs from top to bottom

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The Lantern

When Maxx Crowder first dove into the music scene in high school, it wasn't a conscious choice as much as a product of his surroundings. The third-year in art from Akron, Ohio, said he was bored, angsty and in need of a creative outlet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lantern.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Akron Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Akron considers housing tax abatements Apr 15 Mr Shhhhh 1
News Akron woman left children behind to visit boyfr... Apr 11 Mr Shhhhh 1
What happened to Krista (Apr '10) Apr 10 Remembering 7
News Akron woman accused of stabbing man over cheati... Apr 5 Mr Shhhhh 1
News Traffic Tickets And Court Costs Can Be Too Much... Apr 5 Mr Shhhhh 1
News Lorain prison worker arrested after crystal met... Apr 4 Mr Shhhhh 1
More classy Nagel-isms (Apr '10) Apr 4 INDICT PAUL RYAN 110
See all Akron Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Akron Forum Now

Akron Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Akron Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
 

Akron, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,709 • Total comments across all topics: 280,413,528

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC