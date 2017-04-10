Streetsboro man charged with murder in dispute over dirt bike
A Streetsboro man was indicted Wednesday on murder charges that accuse him of fatally shooting a man during a dispute over a dirt bike. William M. Knight, 63, is charged with two counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault in connection with the March 20 shooting in Akron, the Summit County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Akron woman left children behind to visit boyfr...
|Tue
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|What happened to Krista (Apr '10)
|Apr 10
|Remembering
|7
|Akron woman accused of stabbing man over cheati...
|Apr 5
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Traffic Tickets And Court Costs Can Be Too Much...
|Apr 5
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Lorain prison worker arrested after crystal met...
|Apr 4
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|More classy Nagel-isms (Apr '10)
|Apr 4
|INDICT PAUL RYAN
|110
|guess who (Feb '15)
|Apr 4
|paragon ventures
|22
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC