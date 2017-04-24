Shooting near University of Akron campus prompts safety advisory
A public safety advisory was issued Thursday night after a shooting at a business near the University of Akron campus. Police with the university and the city departments say three men entered a store on the 400 block of East Exchange Street at about 7:50 p.m. and began firing, with one shot hitting a clerk.
